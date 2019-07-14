  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As first batch of Rohingya’s get set to return, India hands over 250 houses

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: India has handed over 250 pre-fabricated houses for the first batch of refugees, who are willing to return to Myanmar.

    As first batch of Rohingya’s get set to return, India hands over 250 houses
    Representational Image

    On July 9, Ambassador to Myanmar handed, Saurabh Kumar handed over 250 houses to the Myanmar government for use by the refugees when they return. This is a project which part of a 2017 pact by the two governments. The houses measure 40 square metres each and India had committed to spending 25 million USD over five years.

    Nine Rohingyas arrested in Manipur

    The 250 houses which have been built in three clutters are in the Shwe Zar, Kyein Chaung Taung and Nan Thar Taung areas. These areas saw some of the most violent cases, which included mass murders and gang rapes of women.

    While India has handed over the houses, there is however no date on when the Rohingyas would return. Currently there are 2,000 names on the list, which has been sent to Myanmar.

    More ROHINGYAS News

    Read more about:

    rohingyas myanmar

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue