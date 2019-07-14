As first batch of Rohingya’s get set to return, India hands over 250 houses

New Delhi, July 14: India has handed over 250 pre-fabricated houses for the first batch of refugees, who are willing to return to Myanmar.

On July 9, Ambassador to Myanmar handed, Saurabh Kumar handed over 250 houses to the Myanmar government for use by the refugees when they return. This is a project which part of a 2017 pact by the two governments. The houses measure 40 square metres each and India had committed to spending 25 million USD over five years.

The 250 houses which have been built in three clutters are in the Shwe Zar, Kyein Chaung Taung and Nan Thar Taung areas. These areas saw some of the most violent cases, which included mass murders and gang rapes of women.

While India has handed over the houses, there is however no date on when the Rohingyas would return. Currently there are 2,000 names on the list, which has been sent to Myanmar.