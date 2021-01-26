As farmers turn violent, Delhi Police issue fresh traffic alert

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Delhi Police has issued a fresh alert in the wake of the farmer protest turning violent.

Farmers enter Red Fort, hoist a flag | Tractor rampage at ITO | Oneindia News

Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border Samalkha T Point. Traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Diversion is given from Dwarka More. In case of any queries, the people are requested to contact DTP Helpline at 011-25844444 and 1095, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Earlier, a farmer part of the tractor rally died after a tractor overturned during the parade. The farmers claimed that he had been shot.

Farmer dies after tractor overturns during protest

The farmers protesting against the agriculture law enacted by the government took out a tractor rally today. However within a short span of time, the parade took a violent turn as the protesters broke the police barricades which led to the police firing tear gas shells.

Some farmers were seen pushing the barricades with their bare hands. It was reported that the protesters were not abiding by the regulations of the parade, which was set in place earlier to ensure that the same was carried out smoothly.

The early hours of the protests have been marred with reports of farmers clashing with the police. Reports also said that the police had to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disburse the farmers.

Following a meeting on Sunday, the police said that they had reached a consensus with the farmers on holding the rally at specific locations near the three borders. During the meeting, the farmers had agreed to stick to specific routes and not enter other parts of the city. However, it became clear that the farmers began their rally an hour before the decided time. The farmers had assured the police that they would begin their rally only once the Republic Day parade was over.