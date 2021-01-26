If anyone gets hurt, damage will happen to our country: Rahul Gandhi over farmers' protests

As farmer protests turn violent, several metros in Delhi shut

New Delhi, Jan 26: The entry and exit gates of ITO metro station have been closed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.



The decision was taken following a clash between the farmers and protesters at the ITO. The police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the farmers who were protesting.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police appealed to the farmers not to take law into their hands and maintain peace.



The entry to the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border,

Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station, Nangloi stations have also been closed. The exit from the stations is however permitted the police said.

The protesters meanwhile said the they condemn the violence against the farmers. We have been taking the pre-decided route, farmer leader, Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

The early hours of the protests have been marred with reports of farmers clashing with the police. Reports also said that the police had to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disburse the farmers.

Following a meeting on Sunday, the police said that they had reached a consensus with the farmers on holding the rally at specific locations near the three borders. During the meeting, the farmers had agreed to stick to specific routes and not enter other parts of the city. However, it became clear that the farmers began their rally an hour before the decided time. The farmers had assured the police that they would begin their rally only once the Republic Day parade was over.

At around 11.30 am, the farmers were proceedings towards Akshardham Temple and were trying to enter Central Delhi. The police allowed them to drive up to Ghazipur and take a U turn. However the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and cane charging.