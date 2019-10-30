As Fadnavis contemplates taking oath on Friday, Sena ups ante, demands Home, Finance

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 30: The BJP and Shiv Sena are likely to come to an agreement soon in a bid to break the deadlock over the formation of the Maharashtra government.

Top BJP sources tell OneIndia that all talk of the BJP and Shiv Sena allying with other parties is wrong and the issue would be sorted out soon. The Shiv Sena which has remained adamant over the 50:50 sharing formula is likely to make a final pitch. It is likely to demand the post of chief minister or some very key portfolios.

The source said that these issues would be sorted out by Friday. The Sena is said to have either demanded the post of CM or key portfolios such as Home, Finance, Urban Development. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is unlikely to agree to these demands.

On the other hand, there are reports that Fadnavis may take oath as the CM on Friday. This would put pressure on the Shiv Sena and the BJP is hopeful that it may join the government. However, as of now, the Sena is no mood to relent and continues to demand that the 50:50 sharing formula is implemented.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the opposition. Although both parties together have a comfortable majority, the Shiv Sena has been insisting on a 50:50 formula, which Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis denies was ever spoken about.

The NCP, on the other hand, has not made any moves to extend support to either of the parties. It would play the wait and watch game as it feels that the division between the BJP and Shiv Sena would be driven deeper in the coming days.

The NCP's spokesperson, Nawab Malik said that if the Shiv Sena decides to stay away from the BJP and they fail to form the government, then in such an event the NCP could think of extending support.

Satyajeet Tambe, State Youth Congress President, said on his Facebook page that in politics, time once lost cannot be regained. He urged Aditya Thackeray not to squander the opportunity.

On the other hand former Maharashtra chief minister, Prithviraj Chavan asked how could the BJP and Shiv Sena form the government if there is so much distrust between them. They must tell the voters what was decided between them. If the Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal we will place it before the high command and discuss it with our allies, he said while also adding that no proposal had come so far.