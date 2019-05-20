  • search
    As Lok Sabha elections end, NaMo TV vanishes from all DTH platforms

    New Delhi, May 20: As the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came to a close, NaMo TV, which was called a 'propaganda machine' by the Opposition parties has disappeared from all the DTH platforms, raising many eyebrows.

    Representational Image

    The channel, which carried the picture of Modi as its logo was launched on March 31, nearly two weeks after the Model code of conduct came into effect and ahead of Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11. The channel broadcasted election rallies, speeches of the Prime Minister and interviews of BJP leaders.

    In April, the Election Commission had said that NaMo TV, a channel sponsored by the BJP, cannot display "election matter" during the prescribed "silence period".

    The poll body had also barred the channel from telecasting recorded programmes with political content and political advertisements that are not certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

    The Information and Broadcasting ministry had defended the channel for its existence despite not being issued a licence by the government claiming that this was an advertisement channel and did not fall under the categories of channels that needed a licence to operate.

    Direct to Home (DTH) operators -- Tata Sky, Videocon and Dish TV -- aired NaMo TV as a free-to-air service to their subscribers. The channel was available across the nation.

