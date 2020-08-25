As diesel rates remain unchanged, petrol prices hiked for 6th day

India

New Delhi, Aug 25: State oil companies have increased the price of petrol for the sixth day straight across all metros on Tuesday. According to reports, the petrol price in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru have been hiked by 11 paise today.

Since August 16, the oil companies are seen raising petrol prices across metros, barring August 19. In these 10 days, petrol prices have increased by Rs 1.3 in Delhi and Rs 1.2 in Mumbai.

Presently, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 81.73 per litre and Rs 88.39 per litre in Mumbai.

In other metro cities, petrol rates are as follows: Rs 84.73/litre in Chennai; Rs 83.24/litre in Kolkata; Rs 84.94/litre in Hyderabad; Rs 84.39/litre in Bengaluru; Rs 79.89 in Gurugram, and Rs 82.09 in Noida.

However, it can be seen that the diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remain unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

On Tuesday, crude oil prices were mixed as traders weighed massive production cuts in the US Gulf Coast against rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe.