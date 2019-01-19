  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    As Delhi struggles to breathe, 93% residents don't know what AQI means

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: About 93 per cent of Delhiites do not understand the Air Quality Index and its six categories, a survey of 10 most polluted areas of Delhi revealed on Friday.

    As Delhi struggles to breathe, 93% residents dont know what AQI means

    Conducted by the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), a collective of the city's resident welfare associations and ARK foundation, the survey interacted with 509 residents from Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, ITO, Lodhi Road, Patparganj, Rohini, RK Puram, Siri Fort, and Bawana.

    The respondents - minimum 50 people each from the 10 localities - did not know the meaning of AQI and when the air in the national capital is categorised as good, moderate, poor or severe. The survey showed that 89 per cent of the respondents were not aware about the air pollution monitors installed in their areas.

    The questionnaire was given across the wards spread in a two-km radius around the identified locations where air quality monitors have been installed.

    Also Read | Why this SC judge won't stay in Delhi after he retires

    Eighty-eight per cent of the respondents said that they had not seen any LED screens showing the different levels of air quality, the survey said, adding that 71 per cent of the respondents were not satisfied with the air quality in Delhi.

    While 58 per cent respondents said that they were affected by pollution, 42 per cent said they were unaffected.

    Further, 28 per cent people admitted to facing difficulty in breathing due to poor quality of air and 20 per cent said that they were take extra care of their skin.

    Another 16 per cent said they felt depressed due to the blanket of smog enveloping the national capital. The questionnaire asked the respondents a mix of closed-ended and open-ended questions.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    new delhi air pollution

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue