As Delhi sees all time high petrol prices, check here today's rate in other cities

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 22: State-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday increased the pump prices of petrol and diesel across the country, after keeping rates static for two days.

Following today's rate revision, petrol prices were hiked by 22-25 paise a litre while the price of diesel was raised by 23-27 paise across major metro cities of the country.

In Delhi, petrol prices jumped to Rs 85.45 a litre as against Rs 85.20 per litre on Thursday while diesel is retailing at Rs 75.63 a litre, 25 paise more than yesterday's price, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

Notably this is the highest price for petrol in Delhi till date.

Here is the list of the cities with the hiked petrol prices:

Agra 84.70 ₹/L

Ahmedabad 82.79 ₹/L

Bangalore 88.33 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar 86.12 ₹/L

Chandigarh 82.28 ₹/L

Chennai 88.07 ₹/L

Delhi 85.45 ₹/L

Guwahati 88.35 ₹/L

Hyderabad 88.89 ₹/L

Kolkata 86.87 ₹/L

Mangalore 87.53 ₹/L

Mumbai 92.04 ₹/L

Mysore 87.90 ₹/L

Pune 91.73 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam 90.14 ₹/L

Noida 85.02 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram 87.23 ₹/L