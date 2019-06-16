As Delhi prepares for a cruel summer, here is what you should and should not do

India

New Delhi, June 16:

By Sarthak Burman

New Delhi, June 16: Almost the entire nation is in the grip of the peak summer heat, with red color alert being issued in various cities. With temperature soaring as high as 46 degree Celsius, peopleacross the country are worried. As a precautionary measure against heat wave, people have been asked to limit moving out during peak hours. One cannot help stepping outside the house, especially when there's a job to take. Scorching sun and heat waves cancause number of illnesses.

From milt cramps to serious heat-strokes, it cannot be taken lightly. So the only way Delhi people can avoid getting adversely affected by the heat is by keeping a few preventive measures in mind to tackle the hot weather.

Mercury touches 48 deg C in UP's Banda

The scorching summer heat is hard on our bodies, our moods, and our electricity bills. Fortunately, there are many things Delhiites are doing now to prevent or reduce risk of falling ill, during summers.

Drinking plenty of water:

Heat and sweat in the summer months can leave your body dehydrated, causing unwanted health outcomes such as fever and chills. In fact, a lack of water is also harmful for our body and can make us crave food even when we are not actually hungry. We canKeep ourself well hydrated by drinking at least eight to nine glasses of water per day. If you get bored with plain water, try adding some fruits like lemon, strawberry to your water to improve the taste.

Gearing up for summer:

Always apply a good sunscreen lotion, especially when stepping out of your house, that can effectively protect our skin from the harmful UV rays. Perhaps, the Indian summer is known for its high temperatures and humidity, which can make us feel uncomfortable and stuffy. So, wearing light and breathable fabrics is an ideal way to beat the heat.

Get adequate sleep each night:

As the temperature rises in summer, sleep patterns can still take a hit in the hot, humid weather although air conditioners have reduced the discomfort significantly.

Be prepared for summer infections:

The summer season can also bring a number of ailments such as common cold, sore throats, and viral infections, largely because of the heat and dust. While a preventive care approach is imperative, being prepared to face an unexpected disease is equally important. It is advisable to keep a cold balm as part of your first aid kit, as it eases the symptoms of common cold and is easy to carry around.

Eat Fresh:

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the simplest ways to reduce the heat from your body. Eating healthy salads, fruits and vegetables which boast of high water content. This also increases our water intake.

Avoid the weekend drinks:

Alcohol or sodas can make fluid leave our body faster, causing severe dehydration or heat strokes during the summer. People can Avoid consuming alcohol and opt for other cooler beverages or sports beverages.

Keep your body cool with a cold water bath:

Cold showers increase the blood flow and are best for cooling off after being outdoors for long. It controls the nauseous feeling one experiences during the summer and also reduces the chances of skin rashes and outbreaks. Having a bath at least twice with cold water cools down the body temperature.

Take it easy:

Avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, i.e. 12 noon-3 pm. Relax, stay inside or under shade. Temperatures are at maximum and can suck all the energy from your body in no time. Avoid working intensively outdoors during this time.