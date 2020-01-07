As Deepika Padukone visits JNU, #BoycottChhapaak starts trending on Twitter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: A day after Bollywood celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bharadwaj and more attended a protest in Mumbai, Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to join a protest by students against the recent violence on campus on Tuesday evening, triggering a sharp reaction from some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including one who suggested that people boycott her movies.

Padukone however did not address the gathering of scores of students who had gathered at the university's Sabarmati T-Point, a short distance from the university's administrative block. Her presence was the message.

She was seen sharing the stage with former and present JNU students' union leaders including Kanhaiya Kumar as protesters raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim'.

Padukone later spoke with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was also beaten in Sunday evening's violence.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote on Twitter,"RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang.'' In an hour, he had 11,000 retweets.

RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang pic.twitter.com/LN5rpwjDmT — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020

BJP's national spokesperson Nupur Sharma also tweeted,"I usually avoid tweeting to Bollywood but if this is your bid to sell a movie on a woman's fight by sharing stage with somebody penalised for sexual misconduct (he flashed himself to a woman student at JNU in 2015) then it defeats the very purpose!" she tweeted.