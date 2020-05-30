As death toll due to cyclone Amphan reach 98, CM Banerjee announces Rs 6,250 crore relief fund

Kolkata, May 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a Rs 6,250-crore fund for rehabilitation and relief efforts being undertaken following the devastation of cyclonic storm Amphan. She also said the toll in the state has been increased to 98.

Speaking to reporters, CM Banerjee said, "As per reports of the District Magistrates, the toll due to Cyclone Amphan has gone up from 86 to 98. We are sending money to those who have lost their lives in the disaster."

The Chief Minister also said the family of each person killed in the storm would receive Rs 2.5 lakh, while people with serious injuries would be paid Rs 50,000 and those with minor injuries Rs 25,000.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the government was spending money to assist people even though its earnings had dried up. "From March, we have no earnings. But, then we are also trying to support people affected by the cyclone," Mamata Banerjee said.

It is reportedly said that the government would pay Rs 20,000 to those who need help to rebuild their home, and an additional Rs 28,000 can be earned as MGNREGA wages. Cultivators of the Betel-leaf, which was affected due to the cyclonic strom would receive a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 cash and Rs 15,000 in MGNREGA wages.

CM Banerjee also said that the government would spend Rs 2,600 crore as part of these two assistance programmes. Another Rs 300 crore would be given to 20 lakh farmers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal. This decision by the Prime Minister came after he held an aerial survey on the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan.

On May 22, after the aerial survey, PM Modi held a review meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss relief measures.

In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.