As deadlock continues, Maharashtra may be under a short spell of President’s rule

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 06: The deadlock in Maharashtra is unlikely to end any time soon. The BJP and Shiv Sena have not been able to iron out their differences and the latter has even sought the intervention of the RSS.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP have been sending out feelers to each other. However, the Congress which fought the elections together with the NCP is not convinced about supporting the Shiv Sena. The NCP on then other hand has demanded that the Sena pull out of the NDA. Further, it also wants the Shiv Sena minister in the central government to resign.

The BJP, on the other hand, would task senior BJP leader, Nitin Gadkari to hold talks with the Shiv Sena.

However, the question is will any of the parties be able to iron out their differences before November 9, the date when the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends. Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that there could be a brief spell of President's rule in the state. As of now, it does not appear as though a consensus would be reached. The source however, added that there would be a BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra and the NCP would not be involved.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9, 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

According to BJP sources, in the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days with the support of the independent MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility. He also said that he would be meeting with the Governor later today.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, said that the impasse would end in the next two days. He is expected to meet with BJP president Amit Shah today.