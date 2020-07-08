As de-escalation continue, here is why India and China are creating buffer zones

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 08: The People's Liberation Army has withdrawn up to 2 kilometres from Patrolling Point 15, Hot Springs. Officials say that a similar exercise would be undertaken at Gogra, PP-17 by today in the evening.

Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

The two armies are also working on a buffer zone of at least up to 4 kilometres at Gogra and Hot Springs. It may be recalled that the Indian and Chinese armies had already created a buffer zone of 4 kilometres at the Galwan Valley, the site where the deadly clash took place on June 15.

Also Read:

The buffer zones are being created to temporarily restrict patrolling activities of both armies in the region. This would however be a temporary step until issues are fully settled. Curtailing patrolling rights would only be temporary and if it becomes a long term feature then it would undermine the control and presence of the Indian troops.

The buffer zone is important to avoid any eyeball to eyeball confrontation as it would increase the risk of clashes between the two sides. The buffer zones would be monitored through drones and satellites and patrolling would be restricted for sometime.

The buffer zones are likely to be stabilised this week as the two military commanders are expected to meet. The meeting is likely to take place either on Thursday or Friday. Once the troops move out of the depth areas, there would be restoration of status quo of April 2020.

While most issues at the stand off points would be resolved over the coming week, it may take some time to restore normalcy at the Pangong Tso.