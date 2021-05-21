As COVID-19 rages on, states on guard for black fungus

CoviSelf Kit: Price, how to use and test results - All you need to know about Mylab COVID-19 test kit

New Delhi, May 21: The Mucormycosis (black fungus) is reaching epidemic proportions as 7,250 people in India have contracted the same. The black fungus is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID and has already been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan.

13 states and Union Territories have reported 219 deaths due to black fungus. The Centre has said that the states and UTs must declare the disease notifiable under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry said, " we have asked states to add mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the epidemic diseases act as in a communication to states yesterday (Wednesday). Doing so makes it mandatory for all hospitals to report cases so that we can consolidate data about it, and also ensures the screening, diagnosis and treatment is followed as per protocols of the Union government and Indian Council of Medical Research."

What causes Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

According to an advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the following conditions in COVID-19 patients increase the risk of mucormycosis infection:

Uncontrolled diabetes

Weakening of immune system due to use of steroids

Prolonged ICU/hospital stay

Co-morbidities / post organ transplant / cancer

Voriconazole therapy (used to treat serious fungal infections)

How it is related with COVID-19

The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles.

In normal course, our body's immune system successfully fights such fungal infections. However, we know that COVID-19 affects our immune system. Moreover, the treatment of COVID-19 patients involves intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppress our immune system response. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes.

In addition, COVID patients undergoing oxygen therapy in ICU, where humidifier is used, are prone to fungal infection because of exposure to moisture.

But this does not mean that every COVID patient will get infected by Mucormycosis. The disease is uncommon in those not having diabetes but can be fatal if not treated promptly. Chances of recovery depend upon early diagnosis and treatment.

What are the common symptoms?

Mucormycosis begins to manifest as skin infection in the air pockets located behind our forehead, nose, cheekbones, and in between the eyes and teeth. It then spreads to eyes, lungs and can even spread to the brain. It leads to blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing of blood.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has advised that not all cases of blocked nose should be considered as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly during/after the treatment of Covid-19 patients. One must seek medical help for detecting fungal infection.

