As Covid-19 cases soar, PM Modi to hold fresh talks with chief ministers on June 16 and 17

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown.

The two-day virtual meet comes also against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Under "Unlock 1" several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum. Modi will hold the video-conferencing with chief ministers on June 16 and 17.

States have been divided in two slots for the two-day virtual meet. Twenty-one states and union territories, including Punjab and some northeastern states, will hold interaction on June 16, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The rest 15, including West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which have reported a surge in coronavirus cases, will interact with Modi on June 17.

This would be the prime minister's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the chief ministers over telephone in the last week of May, just before lockdown-4 was to end.