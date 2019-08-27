As cops bust international syndicate, IB warns of bigger push of fake currency by Pakistan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Delhi police have busted an international syndicate that was running a fake currency racket. The officers who busted the racket said that the fake notes were being smuggled in from Pakistan and Nepal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), P S Kushwah said that a 27 year old man, Aslam Ansari alias Gultan, a resident of Birgunj, Nepal was arrested on the basis of a tip off. He was picked up when he was trying to meet an accomplice of his at a bus terminal in Nehru Place.

The police recovered from him a bag, which contained 275 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000. The total face value of the notes is Rs 5.5 lakh. He revealed that he would bring the notes from Nepal and hand it over to his counterparts in Bihar. From here the notes were circulated to different parts of the country. He also said that the notes would also be pumped into India through Malda in West Bengal.

In another development, the Assam Police arrested 6 persons involved in the printing of fake currency notes in Samaguri area. A high-tech printing machine was also recovered from the possession of the six persons. The notes were all in the Rs 500 denomination.

It may be recalled that the government had last year informed the Parliament that since demonetisation, fake notes with the value of over Rs 13.8 crore had been seized. The notes were seized from the states bordering Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Over the years, West Bengal has become the biggest landing point for fake currency. Recently, a probe by the National Investigation Agency revealed that a dedicated route between Bengal and Bengaluru had been set up. An accused Saddam Hossain had revealed that he had travelled to Malda (West Bengal) from Bangalore on the instructions of one Amirul Hoque and collected High Quality FICN from Roustam on four occasions in the year 2015. He also was part of a larger group of persons involved in smuggling of High Quality FICN from across the international borders and circulating it in Bengaluru, the NIA said.

Investigation revealed that one Akbar Ali had come to Bangalore from Assam in the year 2007 and was working in a florist shop. He was introduced into the FICN business by Hakim who is known to the uncle of AkbarAli.

Akbar Ali was instrumental in forming a gang at Bangalore which was involved in trafficking and circulating the High quality FICN. He was a part of a larger conspiracy along with other accused persons mostly based in Malda, West Bengal in smuggling High Quality FICN.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that Pakistan with the help of Dawood Ibrahim continues to mastermind the fake currency racket in India. The push to flood the Indian markets with fake currency will continue and all police officials need to be on alert. The concern areas in India continue to be West Bengal, Bihar and the southern states, the IB official also adds.