As Chinese disengagement continues, India remains ‘very cautious’

New Delhi, July 08: There has been disengagement along the Line of Control, but India continues to monitor the situation closely and remains 'very cautious,' sources familiar with the developments said.

While keeping in view the disengagement agreement, Indian troops withdrew 1.5 kilometres after the Chinese pulled back its troops at the Galwan Valley. There would however be a moratorium on patrolling for sometime as agreed during the military commander level talks held on June 30.

The moratorium on patrolling by both sides at Patrol Point 14 area is not permanent. This would only be in place until the complete disengagement process is completed, the source cited above told OneIndia.

India is approaching the entire exercise with caution. India also maintains that it had pulled back its troops without compromising on any territory. We are also keeping a close watch on the developments at Pangong Tso lake, where the Chinese have built structures at the Finger 4 area. The official also said that China has remained non-committal soon withdrawing the large number of troops it had deployed over the last few weeks in the rear areas on its side of the disputed boundary.

Sources tell OneIndia that the disengagement by the Chinese at the Gogra Posst will be completed in the next 2 or 3 days. A verification would be done by the Indian Army. During the talks between the military commanders, it was decided that a 1.5 kilometre buffer zone must be created in all the stand off areas.

The buffer zone is important to avoid any eyeball to eyeball confrontation as it would increase the risk of clashes between the two sides. The buffer zones would be monitored through drones and satellites and patrolling would be restricted for sometime.

The buffer zones are likely to be stabilised this week as the two military commanders are expected to meet. The meeting is likely to take place either on Thursday or Friday. Once the troops move out of the depth areas, there would be restoration of status quo of April 2020.