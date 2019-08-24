As Chidambaram’s fate dangles in SC, Tihar authorities ready Jail Number 7

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: Former finance minister, P Chidambaram was granted some relief by the Supreme Court after it was said that the Enforcement Directorate cannot arrest him in connection with the INX Media case.

Chidambaram is currently in CBI custody. The court would on Monday also hear his plea against the action of the CBI, which arrested him earlier this week and obtained his remand until August 26.

In such cases, even the matter is pending in court, the jail authorities follow a certain protocol.

In case, Chidambaram is not granted bail and is remanded in judicial custody, he would have to be shifted to the Tihar jail.

As per the jurisdiction, Chidambaram would be lodged in the Tihar jail in case, he is remanded in judicial custody. If that is the case, then he would be lodged in Jail Number 7, which is meant for economic offenders.

While Jail Number 7 is largely reserved for economic offenders, he could be shifted to Jail Number 1 in case there are reports about a security threat.

Meanwhile, the CBI continues to question Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

Chidambaram is likely to be taken to the Byculla jail in Mumbai, where he is expected to be brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea.

It may be recalled that the CBI had taken similar action when it had arrested Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. The CBI is planning this action in the wake of Chidambaram repeatedly maintaining that he had never had any meeting with Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in 2007 over the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances for foreign investment into INX Media.

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted five days custody of Chidambaram to the CBI after the agency said that he was being evasive in his answers. He was sent to CBI custody till August 26 after marathon arguments were advanced in court.

A CBI source says that they are contemplating bringing him face to face with Indrani and if the need be would also set up a lie detector test. Indrani, who is also accused of the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora had turned approver in the INX Media case. She had told the Enforcement Directorate that she along with Peter had met with Chidambaram at his office in North Block.

The Enforcement Directorate in its report has claimed that P Chidambaram had told INX Media promoters, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea to help the business of his son Karti. This according to the ED took place when Peter and Indrani met him at his office in North Block in 2007 when he was the union finance minister.

Further, the ED said that the couple admitted to meeting with Karti at the Hotel Hyatt in south Delhi where a demand for the illegal gratification of 1 million US dollars was made.

The ED report cites the statement given by Peter and Indrani in which they said that they had met Chidambaram at his office. He asked us to help the business of his son Karti, the coupled claimed, while also adding that they were asked to make foreign remittances.

Further, the report states that Karti had suggested the names of Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd (CMSPL) and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) for making payments after suggesting that he be given 1 million dollars.

The ED also said that Indrani's statement was recorded by the CBI under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.