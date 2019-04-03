As Chandigarh slips out of wife’s hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to sulk

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: Clearing the air over who would contest from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, the Congress has fielded former railway minister, Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The party has decided to field Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Choudhary Santokh Singh from Jalandhar.

The candidature of Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur has been finalised from Patiala. Raj Kumar Chhabewal would contest from the Hoshiarpur reserved seat.

Pakistan sympathisers can contact Sidhu for visas: Giriraj Singh

The Chandigarh seat was in fact a hotly contested one among the Congress candidates. Navjot Kaur, wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu was an aspirant for this seat. Former minister Manish Tewari too had his eye on this seat. However Bansal was the high command's favourite and he ended up bagging Chandigarh.

There were reports that Sidhu was upset that his wife was denied this seat. NDTV reported that Sidhu had expressed his displeasure and not turned up for work for nearly 20 days. Now with the seat being denied to his wife, he has even more reason to be upset.

There were also reports that Navjot Kaur may be allotted the Amritsar seat. However as per the Congress list, Gurjit Singh Aujla would be contesting from Amritsar.