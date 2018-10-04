Karnataka, Kerala, New Delhi refuse to cut petrol, diesel prices

New Delhi, Oct 4: Soon after the Centre cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, Karnataka, Kerala and New Delhi governments announced that they would not reduce fuel prices further.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would not reduce taxes on fuel. "The state did it before the central government did," he said.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy also said that he appreciates the move by the central government. "At least now, the central government opened its eyes. They have reduced the price seeing people's difficulty. We appreciate that," he said.

In September, the chief minister had announced a Rs 2 cut on petrol and diesel prices while the country was seeing daily increase in prices.

Kerala finance minister minister Thomas Isaac also rejected the central government's request to match the fuel price cut.

He said that Kerala would not reduce the tax on petroleum products as it would adversely affect the revenue of the state. AAP government in New Delhi is also unlikely to cut the fuel prices.

The central government on Thursday reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

Fuel prices have been consistently hitting record highs since mid-August. As on October 4, petrol prices stood at Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.

The BJP government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.