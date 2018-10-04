  • search

Karnataka, Kerala, New Delhi refuse to cut petrol, diesel prices

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 4: Soon after the Centre cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, Karnataka, Kerala and New Delhi governments announced that they would not reduce fuel prices further.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would not reduce taxes on fuel. "The state did it before the central government did," he said.

    Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy also said that he appreciates the move by the central government. "At least now, the central government opened its eyes. They have reduced the price seeing people's difficulty. We appreciate that," he said.

    Also Read Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2.50 after excise reduction

    In September, the chief minister had announced a Rs 2 cut on petrol and diesel prices while the country was seeing daily increase in prices.

    Kerala finance minister minister Thomas Isaac also rejected the central government's request to match the fuel price cut.

    He said that Kerala would not reduce the tax on petroleum products as it would adversely affect the revenue of the state. AAP government in New Delhi is also unlikely to cut the fuel prices.

    Also Read Petrol, diesel price cut: States follows Centre's footsteps, reduce taxes on fuel

    The central government on Thursday reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

    Fuel prices have been consistently hitting record highs since mid-August. As on October 4, petrol prices stood at Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.

    Also Read Govt cuts fuel prices by Rs 2.50, Congress calls it panic reaction ahead of polls

    The BJP government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.

    Read more about:

    karnataka new delhi kerala fuel price hike

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue