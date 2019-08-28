As #BoycottIndianproducts trends on Twitter, Indians send out ‘Tera Ghata’ message to Pakistanis

New Delhi, Aug 28: Kashmir is once again in the limelight, making headlines in national and international media. Not to miss even on social media platform Twitter. Pakistan has vowed to fight India's decision to revoke Kashmir's autonomy, including at the UN Security Council.

The abrogation of Article 370 stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which gave it special rights and privileges and divided the state into two Union territories- J&K and Ladakh. The two union territories would be born on October 31. By revoking it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has irrevocably changed Delhi's relationship with the region.

The government said Article 370 needed to be scrapped to put the state on the same footing as the rest of India.

However, discontent has simmered in Jammu and Kashmir since the early hours of August 5, when phone and Internet lines were suspended and restrictions on movement and assembly of people clamped. The government had also taken hundreds of political activists including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in preventive custody. Officials have said this was done to ensure that the political class did not incite people.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said the move was in breach of international law, adding that he feared ethnic cleansing by India.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmiris in the wake of India's decision to change the status of the region, People of Pakistan have now started to trend #boycottindianproducts on twitter. More than 40k tweets are already in this trend. However, this has irked Indian Twitterati who also started to rant opinion on #boycottindianproducts.

Pakistan's electronic media watchdog had earlier banned the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists as part of the country's protest against India. It said that currently ads of products like Dettol soap, Surf Excel powder, Pantene shampoo, Head & Shoulders shampoo, Lifebuoy shampoo, Fogg body spray, Sunsilk shampoo, Knorr noodles, Sufi, Fair & Lovely face wash, and Safeguard soap were being banned. It asked the companies that they can run the ads of those products by replacing the Indian characters, as it warned of action in case of violations.

Meanwhile, India has categorically told the international community that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also asked Pakistan to accept it.

Check out some of the tweets:

