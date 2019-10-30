  • search
    As BJP-Shiv Sena squabble over govt formation, opposition plays the waiting game

    Mumbai, Oct 30: All eyes are on the opposition in Maharashtra as the BJP and Shiv Sena continued their tussle over the formation of the government.

    Although both parties together have a comfortable majority, the Shiv Sena has been insisting on a 50:50 formula, which Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis denies was ever spoken about.

    The NCP on the other hand has not made any moves to extend support to either of the parties. It would play the wait and watch game as it feels that the division between the BJP and Shiv Sena would be driven deeper in the coming days.

    Maharashtra: No govt in sight as Sena issues veiled threat to BJP

    The NCP's spokesperson, Nawab Malik said that if the Shiv Sena decides to stay away from the BJP and they fail to form the government, then in such an event the NCP could think of extending support.

    Satyajeet Tambe, State Youth Congress President, said on his Facebook page that in politics, time once lost cannot be regained. He urged Aditya Thackeray not to squander the opportunity.

    On the other hand former Maharashtra chief minister, Prithviraj Chavan asked how could the BJP and Shiv Sena form the government if there is so much distrust between them.

    Uddhav Thackeray now has remote control of power in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena

    They must tell the voters what was decided between them. If the Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal we will place it before the high command and discuss it with our allies, he said while also adding that no proposal had come so far.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 5:57 [IST]
