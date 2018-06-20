English

As BJP ‘dumps’ PDP, jokes highlight the sad reality of Jammu and Kashmir

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Srinagar, June 20: "Nobody cares about Jammu and Kashmir," rued a 20-year-old Kashmiri student doing her engineering from a college in Bengaluru, Karnataka. She does not want her name to be published. The youngster has a reason to remain an anonymous voice from Kashmir.

    "Talk about Kashmir's ground realities; you will be labelled as an anti-national, a terrorist or a Naxalite and what not. We are none. We are Kashmiris who have been suffering because of decades of proxy war and a couple of real wars between India and Pakistan," she said, while lamenting over the collapse of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alliance government in her home state on Tuesday.

    modi mufti
    File picture of Mehbooba Mufti and Narendra Modi

    The computer engineering student, who aspires to start her own tech company in her home city, Srinagar, said the latest political development indicates the uncertainty in the Valley.

    "We hope the Governor's rule brings some normalcy and peace in the state which has seen heightened violence in the last couple of years under the BJP-PDP government. But we do want the elections to be held soon to have a democratically elected government in the state," she added.

    While the Kashmiri student expressed the angst of her people, users of social media with a good dose of humour and sarcasm highlighted the sad reality of Jammu and Kashmir which has been reduced to a pawn at the hands of "political masters" in Delhi.

    Here we bring you some humourous tweets exposing the BJP's high-handedness while dealing with the sensitive issue of Jammu and Kashmir:

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:22 [IST]
