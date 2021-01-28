As Biden admin dials New Delhi, India-US pledge to boost defence ties

BECA to MISTA: How India, US are enhancing maritime intel sharing on the high seas

New Delhi, Jan 28: Both India and US have reaffirmed the commitment to expand an already growing defence security cooperation. On Wednesday, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval spoke to his counterpart, Jake Sullivan and defence minister, Rajnath Singh with US defence secretary General Lloyd Austin.

The NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests. They highlighted the need to work collectively to address challenges in the post-COVID era and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnershi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two reiterated the "commitment to the US-India Major Defence Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open, a US readout said.

"Doval underscored that as leading democracies, with an abiding faith in an open and inclusive world order, India and the US were uniquely positioned to work closely on regional and international issues including combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cyber security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the MEA said in a statement.