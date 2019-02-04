  • search
    As Bengal vs CBI war escalates, BJP reminds Mamata of Rahul’s demand for probe into scams

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: As the Opposition parties targeted the Modi government over the "misuse of CBI", the BJP on Monday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with screenshots of old Congress tweets about West Bengal.

    The ruling party also wished "Get well soon, Rahul ji" after sharing several tweets by the Congress over the issue which led to much drama in Kolkata on Sunday.

    Rahul Mamata

    "Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by at least two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior. Get well soon, Rahul ji," the party tweeted.

    Rahul has been quoted in these photos attacking Mamata, claiming that she is shielding those who have been involved in the chit fund scam. "Mamata ji said that she would stop corruption. But instead of taking action, she's protecting those looting Bengal," Rahul has been quoted from one the Congress tweets on 19 April 2016.

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted the photos saying: "See, what Congress party said!"

    On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi has joined opposition leaders in attacking the Centre alleging that the institutions are being used by the Narendra Modi led government. He said what was happening in Bengal was "part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions" by the Prime Minister and the BJP.

    Also Read From Deve Gowda to Kejriwal, what leaders said about Mamata-CBI tussle

    Rahul said in a tweet that the entire opposition will stand together and defeat 'fascist forces'. "I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on Indias institutions by Modi and the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces," he said.

    Mamata Banerjee is on a sit-in protest against the Centre after CBI officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
