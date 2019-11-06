  • search
    As air quality remains poor, Delhi schools reopens today

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Nov 06: Even as the severe conditions of smog continue to engulf the National Capital Region, Delhi schools - both public and private opened on Tuesday in the capital.

    While, the Delhi Government is yet to make a formal announcement, media reports have said that the School Holidays are unlikely to be extended due to severe Air Pollution in Delhi beyond 5th November 2019.

    As a thick smog hung over Delhi, leaving people gasping for breath since last week, the government had decided to close schools after it received reports from authorities concerned that the PM 10 level was recorded at "close to severe" air quality.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 9:13 [IST]
