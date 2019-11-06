Air quality improves marginally in Delhi; schools reopen

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 06: Even as the severe conditions of smog continue to engulf the National Capital Region, Delhi schools - both public and private opened on Tuesday in the capital.

While the Delhi Government is yet to make a formal announcement, media reports have said that the School Holidays are unlikely to be extended due to severe Air Pollution in Delhi beyond 5th November 2019.

As a thick smog hung over Delhi, leaving people gasping for breath since last week, the government had decided to close schools after it received reports from authorities concerned that the PM 10 level was recorded at "close to severe" air quality.

SC registers fresh case on its own, hearing today

As air pollution levels remain alarming in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Supreme Court on November 5 registered a fresh case on its own concerning the issue and will take up the matter today.

Kejriwal claims odd-even scheme being followed by all

A special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta will hear the suo motu case entitled, 'Alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas', for hearing along with the pending matters on pollution.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to hover between "severe" and "very poor" category.

Odd-Even rule: More challans issued on day 2

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule, even as the number of challans issued for violating the road rationing scheme increased on the second day. He said number of challans issued went up on Tuesday as many were let off with a warning on the first day of the odd-even rule.

According to official data, 384 challans have been issued till 2 pm on Tuesday while on Monday, the first day of the odd-even implementation, 271 challans were issued.

Those violating the odd-even rule, which is in force from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, are being fined Rs 4,000.

Between 8 am and 2 pm, traffic police teams issued 189 challans, while teams of transport and revenue departments issued 93 and 102 challans respectively, a government official said, adding that by 8 pm the number will go up.