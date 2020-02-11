  • search
    As AAP leads in 58 seats, Lt Guv Anil Baijal dissolves Delhi Assembly

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The AAP is looking at a third straight victory in Delhi.

    Anil Baijal

    Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly, an official said. "Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 11," the official said, as counting of votes in the Assembly election is underway.

    Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP is all set to witness massive victory

    "A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official said.

