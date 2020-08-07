YouTube
    As a Yogi, I will not go for Ayodhya Mosque inauguration says UP CM Adityanath

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said that if invited for the inauguration of the Mosque in Ayodhya, he will not go there are a Yogi and as a Hindu. He also said that he knows that no one will invite him.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    As a Chief Minister I have no problem will any religion, and political leaders who attend roza and iftaar wearing skull caps are only posturing as secular. That is not secularism and the public knows that, Yogi also said.

    As a Yogi, I will not go for Ayodhya Mosque inauguration says UP CM Adityanath

    In an interview with ABP news channel after he attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that if you ask him as a CM, then I will not maintain a distance from any religion or group. But, if asked to attend, as a Yogi, then I will definitely not go, he also said.

    Golden chapter in Indian history says Amit Shah on Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya

    I will not go because I am a Yogi. As a Hindu, I have a right to live according to my method of worship, he also said. That is why no one will call me there and I do not want to go. I know that I will not get an invitation, he also added.

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 8:24 [IST]
