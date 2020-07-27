As a politician, I cannot keep quiet, says Rahul Gandhi on Chinese presence on Indian soil

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 27: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, in his latest video message on Monday said that the Chinese have occupied Indian land and hiding the truth about it is "anti-national".

"It is absolutely clear that the Chinese have entered the Indian territory and it makes my blood boil," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that as a politician, he could not keep quiet on the matter.

"I have seen the satellite images, have spoken to ex-Army people. If you want me to lie that the Chinese did not enter the country, I will simply not lie, even if my whole career goes to hell," he said.

Gandhi further went on to say that those who are lying about the Chinese presence on India's land are the ones who are not patriotic.

"I don't care if it costs me my political career, but I will state the truth as far as the Indian territory is concerned," he said.

The Chinese have occupied Indian land.



Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national.



Bringing it to people’s attention is patriotic. pic.twitter.com/H37UZaFk1x — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2020

Earlier, in a similar video, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government lack a vision in dealing with the China situation.

"If you deal with them (China) with a position of strength, you can deal with them," Gandhi had said in a video.

"PM is 100 per cent focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision," Gandhi posted on Twitter along with his video message.