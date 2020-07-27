YouTube
    As a politician, I cannot keep quiet, says Rahul Gandhi on Chinese presence on Indian soil

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, in his latest video message on Monday said that the Chinese have occupied Indian land and hiding the truth about it is "anti-national".

    Rahul Gandhi

    "It is absolutely clear that the Chinese have entered the Indian territory and it makes my blood boil," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that as a politician, he could not keep quiet on the matter.

    "I have seen the satellite images, have spoken to ex-Army people. If you want me to lie that the Chinese did not enter the country, I will simply not lie, even if my whole career goes to hell," he said.

    Gandhi further went on to say that those who are lying about the Chinese presence on India's land are the ones who are not patriotic.

    "I don't care if it costs me my political career, but I will state the truth as far as the Indian territory is concerned," he said.

    Earlier, in a similar video, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government lack a vision in dealing with the China situation.

      "If you deal with them (China) with a position of strength, you can deal with them," Gandhi had said in a video.

      "PM is 100 per cent focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision," Gandhi posted on Twitter along with his video message.

      rahul gandhi congress

      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
