  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Aryan, the first trans-man to take part in men’s body-building contest & win prize

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Winning a prize and that too the second is not a big deal at a muscle competition for today's gym-savvy generation. But here is a news that makes even winning the second prize at a body-building competition special because the prize has been won none other than a trans-man, the first in India to achieve such a feat.

    Aryan, the first trans-man to take part in men’s body-building contest & win prize
    Image Courtesy: @mondokoosh

    On December 1, Aryan Pasha, a 26-year-old lawyer from East Delhi, participated in the Muscle Mania India contest and finished second on the podium, InUth reported.

    Also Read | If you thought poetry is something only humans could write, you were wrong!

    A body-building enthusiast since his college days, Aryan never participated in any competition that rewards the best in the business since he had reservations whether his gender identity would allow him. Nevertheless, he took part in the Men's Physique (Short) category in the above mentioned competition in Delhi, becoming the first-ever representative from the trans-community to do so.

    "I always wanted to participate in a competition. But I didn't know that I would be allowed because of my identity. I am happy that I made it this time," InUth quoted Aryan as saying.

    Aryan, who had once tried to go to a body-building competition in the US but did not get visa, approached the organisers of the Muscle Mania India contest with a nervous heart but was glad to know that they had no issues with his gender identity and gave him the green signal to go ahead.

    Aryan transitioned at the age of 18 from Naiyla Pasha. Son of a builder based in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi, Aryan then took up body-building wholeheartedly. He found his family standing by him and has a special gratitude to his mother who made him aware about transitioning, the report added.

    Also Read | World's first surviving septuplets turn 21& they are attractive individuals today

    Aryan next plans to take part in the International Body Building and Fitness Federation contest which will be held in Delhi in February. Aryan is set to compete in men as well transmit categories.

    Read more about:

    transgender men human interest

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue