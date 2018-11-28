Arvind Saxena appointed Chairman of UPSC

New Delhi, Nov 28: Arvind Saxena has been appointed as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In June this year, Arvind Saxena was appointed as the acting chairman of the commission from June 20. Saxena joined the UPSC in May, 2015 after he completed his stint in the Aviation Research Centre (ARC).

Saxena, a 1978-batch Indian Postal Service officer. In 1988, he started working at the Cabinet Secretariat, where he specialised in the study of strategic developments in neighbouring countries.

He has served in different countries and in the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

A recipient of Awards for Meritorious Services (2005) and Distinguished Services (2012), Saxena has travelled extensively in India and abroad.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

(With PTI inputs)