  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Sawant resigns from Modi govt, says 'BJP's betrayal hurt Thackeray pride'

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 11: Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet, has resigned from his post of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises minister. His decision has come hours after BJP refused to form the government in Maharashtra and the governor invited Shiv Sena to do so.

    Hitting back at BJP on accusations of betraying alliance, Sawant said, "Where was their [BJP's] ideology when they were forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar?"

    Arvind Sawant resigns from Modi govt, says BJPs betrayal hurt Thackeray pride
    Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant

    Sawant had earlier on Monday tweeted that he would resign as minister, paving the way for his party to seek the support of Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress and form the government in Maharashtra.

    'NCP will wait for Congress' decision on lending support to Shiv Sena'

    At a press conference, Sawant said,''Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Sena had sealed the 50:50 pact with the BJP. It was also decided that when the government will be formed in Maharashtra, everything will be shared, including the chief minister's post. The BJP went back on its promise. Uddhav Thackeray is hurt by the BJP's betrayal. ''

    ''BJP went back from their pre election promises. It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre, so I have resigned as Union Minister,'' he said.

    The BJP, which is the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, on Sunday decided against staking claim to form government for want of adequate numbers.

    The governor then invited the second largest party Shiv Sena, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP over sharing the chief minister's post. The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 state polls, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

    While the Shiv Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant, the lone party minister in the Modi Cabinet, on Monday announced his decision to quit the NDA government.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp maharashtra shiv sena

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue