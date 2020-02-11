Arvind Kejriwal wins from New Delhi seat, AAP wins 62 seats, BJP 8

New Delhi, Feb 11: The results of Delhi assembly polls have come as a shock to the BJP that had fought the Delhi polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The AAP steals the show with 62 seats, whereas, BJP in single digits.

The EC on Tuesday evening officially declared Arvind Kejriwal the winner of the New Delhi seat, with their data showing that the AAP chief and Delhi CM-designate had won the constituency by over 21,000 votes.

BJP managed to win 8 seats, registering a slight increase from the three it had bagged in 2015.

Some BJP leaders believe the defeat was mainly contributed by the "hyper-nationalist pitch" of the poll campaign that focused on the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and also lack of any answer to Kejriwal government's freebies including power and water supply and free rides to women in public transport buses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had spearheaded the party's poll campaign, had predicted that BJP would win more than 45 seats.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari had tweeted that BJP will form the government in Delhi by winning 48 seats and had even dared people to save his tweet. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades.

Reportedly, all exit polls proved to be right in predicting AAP's victory, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party registering a stupendous win in the Delhi Assembly polls.