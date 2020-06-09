  • search
    Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test; result expected in 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 09: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested for the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, a day after he developed a mild fever and sore throat. The results will come out after 24 hours.

    The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, had gone into self-quarantine as he was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

    "As the chief minister is unwell, he has gone into self-isolation. He has sore throat and cough. He will get himself tested for COVID-19 tomorrow," Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said during an online media briefing.

    Earlier officials said Kejriwal has also developed mild fever.

    On Sunday morning, the CM held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said.

      WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News

      Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present during the meeting.

      After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal cancelled all his official engagements, they said.

      Coronavirus: Crucial meeting today to assess if there is community transmission in Delhi

      The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months, but has been going to the Delhi LG's office for some important meetings.

      On June 2, Kejriwal and Sisodia had attended a meeting at the LG office, which has so far reported 13 COVID-19 cases.

      The national capital has nearly 29,000 coronavirus cases, country's third highest after Maharashtra (85,975) and Tamil Nadu (30,152).

      There are 17,125 active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital while 10,999 people have recovered so far.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 10:42 [IST]
