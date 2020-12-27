Kejriwal challenges Union ministers to debate with farmers on agri laws

It appears third wave of COVID19 in Delhi is now ending: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 27: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Singhu border to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

Singhu border, is the place where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month against the three controversial agriculture laws that are allegedly called 'anti-farmer' laws.

In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week, Kejriwal said, "I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how beneficial or harmful these laws are."

Kejriwal, who had first visited Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 7, was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please repeal the three agri laws," he said.

Punjab lawyer allegedly dies by suicide at farmers' protest

Sisodia told the protesting farmers, "We are closely watching all the arrangements and we are ensuring that the pain you (farmers) endure is minimum."

During his first visit, Kejriwal had checked the arrangements made for farmers by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks.