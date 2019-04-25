Arvind Kejriwal to release party manifesto today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) manifesto, on Thursday. The manifesto is going to be unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi.

The AAP manifesto will be based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital.

According to reports, the manifesto would link different issues, including employment, higher education and women safety, that Delhi faces because of not having the status of full statehood.

The party would also come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.

The constituency-wise manifesto would be released in the first week of May.

Seven candidates fielded by the AAP are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.