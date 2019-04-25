  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Kejriwal to release party manifesto today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) manifesto, on Thursday. The manifesto is going to be unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi.

    The AAP manifesto will be based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital.

    Arvind Kejriwal to release party manifesto today
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo.

    According to reports, the manifesto would link different issues, including employment, higher education and women safety, that Delhi faces because of not having the status of full statehood.

    Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation case

    The party would also come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.

    The constituency-wise manifesto would be released in the first week of May.

    Seven candidates fielded by the AAP are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.

    Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party election manifesto lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue