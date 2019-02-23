Arvind Kejriwal to sit on indefinite fast from March 1 for Delhi statehood

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 23: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he would start an indefinite hunger strike demanding full statehood for Delhi.

"From 1st March I will begin hunger strike. I am going to fast till we get statehood. I am ready to face death," Kejriwal said in the assembly.

"Democracy has been implemented in the entire nation, but not Delhi. Public votes and selects a government, but the government has no power. So we're starting a movement on March 1 and I'll sit on indefinite fast for the full statehood of Delhi," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Alleging that the Modi government interferes in every file of Delhi government, Kejriwal said there is "only one way - that of andolan (protest)".

On Thursday, Kejriwal had stepped up his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and had promised full statehood for Delhi in two years if his party won all seven seats.

Speaking at a gathering in north Delhi's Azadpur, Kejriwal had said, "Ten years from the day Delhi is given the status of full statehood, I will give every Delhiite a concrete house to live in. This time do not vote to elect the Prime Minister. Vote to get full statehood for Delhi."