Arvind Kejriwal to face PM Modi in 2024 elections? netizens left in splits

    New Delhi, Feb 11: While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Delhi, supporters of the AAP are all set to witness a battle between the party president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    During the celebrations at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi, supporters of Kejriwal were seen holding a poster that read "2024 Kejriwal vs Modi".

    However, netizens were left in splits as the AAP is in power only in Delhi.

    The ongoing assembly election in the national capital is also termed as a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal as the tussle between the two top leaders have different ideologies when it comes to national interests.

    It can be seen that Kejriwal has been a competitive political opponent of Narendra Modi since 2013 after Kejriwal's party prevented the nation's single-largest party from forming the government in the national capital.

    How Kejriwal's TINA campaign put AAP ahead of its opponents

    During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal took on Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate from Varanasi. Following the Delhi Assembly election, in 2015, Modi and Kejriwal launched no-holds-barred attacks on each other as the BJP and AAP engaged in an electoral clash. However, Kejriwal returned as the Delhi chief minister with the AAP pocketing 67 of 70 seats.

    The counting of voting in Delhi assembly is underway. The early trends of the election results suggest that Kejriwal is once again all set to make a clean sweep in the national capital.

    Out of 70 assembly seats, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 50 constituencies while the BJP has secured 20 seats, according to early trends.

    X