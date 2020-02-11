Arvind Kejriwal to face PM Modi in 2024 elections? Netizens left in splits

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 11: While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Delhi, supporters of the AAP are all set to witness a battle between the party president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the celebrations at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi, supporters of Kejriwal were seen holding a poster that read "2024 Kejriwal vs Modi".

An Aam Aadmi Party supporter at party office in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/7WhhzIhQao — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

However, netizens were left in splits as the AAP is in power only in Delhi.

Sirf ek state mei hold hai AAP ka. Abhi ruko.😂 — Shishir Kumar (@Shishir71420039) February 11, 2020

😂with 7 seats in loksabha.Internal survey of 2024 released.

Before that TRUMP VS Kejriwal — #Delhi_With_BJP🚩🚩😎 (@saransh2334) February 11, 2020

The ongoing assembly election in the national capital is also termed as a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal as the tussle between the two top leaders have different ideologies when it comes to national interests.

It can be seen that Kejriwal has been a competitive political opponent of Narendra Modi since 2013 after Kejriwal's party prevented the nation's single-largest party from forming the government in the national capital.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal took on Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate from Varanasi. Following the Delhi Assembly election, in 2015, Modi and Kejriwal launched no-holds-barred attacks on each other as the BJP and AAP engaged in an electoral clash. However, Kejriwal returned as the Delhi chief minister with the AAP pocketing 67 of 70 seats.

The counting of voting in Delhi assembly is underway. The early trends of the election results suggest that Kejriwal is once again all set to make a clean sweep in the national capital.

Out of 70 assembly seats, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 50 constituencies while the BJP has secured 20 seats, according to early trends.