Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly developed symptoms of fever and sore throat, reports on Tuesday said that the chief minister has been tested negative for coronavirus.

The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down. The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.