Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi, June 09: A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly developed symptoms of fever and sore throat, reports on Tuesday said that the chief minister has been tested negative for coronavirus.

The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down. The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

Asked whether he would undergo a test again after some days, the official said, "There is no need for it." Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.