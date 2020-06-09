  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly developed symptoms of fever and sore throat, reports on Tuesday said that the chief minister has been tested negative for coronavirus.

    Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

    The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down. The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

    Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue