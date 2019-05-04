Arvind Kejriwal slapped by man during roadshow in Delhi

  • search
    New Delhi, May 04: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly slapped by a man during his roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday.

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal
    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal

    In the video, a man wearing a red shirt can be seen climbing atop the open jeep and slapping Kejriwal across the face before he is pulled off the jeep.

    Here's the video:

    The suspect who slapped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been identified as Suresh from Kailash Park area. Has been taken to Moti Nagar police station. A joint team will question him now.

    Calling it another "negligence" in the security of the chief minister, AAP said the "Opposition-sponsored attack" won't be able to stop the party in Delhi. "Another negligence in the security of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi," AAP tweeted.

    Police said the man had been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter was underway. PTI quoted DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj as saying that the man had been identified as Suresh (33), who deals in spare parts at Kailash Park.

    This is not the first time that his security has been breached. In January, Kejriwal, involved in multiple security scares, has received an email from a person that threatens his 23-year-old daughter will be kidnapped.

    Last November, in a major security lapse, a man had attacked the Chief Minister with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.

    In 2016, a man had thrown a shoe at Arvind Kejriwal when he was giving the details of the phase 2 of the odd-even scheme. A woman had also thrown ink on him at a "thanksgiving" gathering at Chhatrasal Stadium.

    In 2014, an autorickshaw driver had slapped Kejriwal while he was campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections in Sultapuri in northwest Delhi.

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal new delhi lok sabha elections 2019

