  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Kejriwal slapgate: Delhi police registers FIR against attacker; AAP calls him a ‘Modi Bhakt’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Delhi Police registered and FIR under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against Suresh, who had slapped Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a road show in the capital's Moti Nagar area on Saturday, ANI reported.

    Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep.

    Arvind Kejriwal slapgate: Delhi police registers FIR against attacker; AAP calls him a ‘Modi Bhakt’
    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Police said that preliminary interrogation has revealed that 33-year-old Suresh, a scrap dealer in the area, was a supporter of the party and he used to work as organiser of its rallies and meetings.

    Also Read | Attack was planned, says Kejriwal who sees BJP conspiracy

    Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal in a statement on Saturday had said that during preliminary interrogation, Suresh Chauhan revealed that he was an AAP supporter and used to work as one of the organisers of the party's rallies and meetings.

    Police claimed that Chauhand had become disenchanted with AAP due to the behaviour of its leaders and was further angered by "distrust of the party in the armed forces."

    However, AAP rubbished the police's claims that the attacker was a supporter of the party and insisted that even his wife has claimed that he was a BJP supporter.

    Also Read | Opposition leaders condemn attack on Arvind Kejriwal

    Sisodia slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the incident on Saturday. "Do [Narendra] Modi and Amit Shah want Kejriwal to be murdered," Sisodia tweeted, attacking the prime minister and the BJP chief.

    AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that the Delhi Police had planted the man.

    lok-sabha-home

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police arvind kejriwal aap lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue