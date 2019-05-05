Arvind Kejriwal slapgate: Delhi police registers FIR against attacker; AAP calls him a ‘Modi Bhakt’

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: Delhi Police registered and FIR under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against Suresh, who had slapped Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a road show in the capital's Moti Nagar area on Saturday, ANI reported.

Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep.

Delhi Police said that preliminary interrogation has revealed that 33-year-old Suresh, a scrap dealer in the area, was a supporter of the party and he used to work as organiser of its rallies and meetings.

Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal in a statement on Saturday had said that during preliminary interrogation, Suresh Chauhan revealed that he was an AAP supporter and used to work as one of the organisers of the party's rallies and meetings.

Police claimed that Chauhand had become disenchanted with AAP due to the behaviour of its leaders and was further angered by "distrust of the party in the armed forces."

However, AAP rubbished the police's claims that the attacker was a supporter of the party and insisted that even his wife has claimed that he was a BJP supporter.

Sisodia slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the incident on Saturday. "Do [Narendra] Modi and Amit Shah want Kejriwal to be murdered," Sisodia tweeted, attacking the prime minister and the BJP chief.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that the Delhi Police had planted the man.