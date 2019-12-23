  • search
    Arvind Kejriwal says, J'khand poll results is the verdict of people against NRC, CAA

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) working president and the chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren who has led his party's alliance with the Congress to win a decisive poll in the Jharkhand assembly polls, along with this he also pointed out that the result is the judgement of the people that they oppose National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    File Photo
    As per the Election Commission trends, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance have won 39 seats and BJP got 18 seats. This shows the JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majority in the 81-seats in Jharkhand Assembly.

    The ruling BJP set to defeat, according to the latest results and trends of the counting of votes available on the Election Commission website.

    To wish Soren congartulations, the AAP chief and the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Congratulations to Hemant Soren on leading your alliance to a decisive victory in Jharkhand."

    Soren in his reply to Delhi CM said "thanks".

    While addressing the media Kejriwal said that BJP leaders had aggressively campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, and the results appeared to be a verdict against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Soren won the Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes.

    Raghubar Das, the man who never lost an election

    Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has tendersed his resignation from the post to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi today after BJP lost the state polls.

    Monday, December 23, 2019, 22:27 [IST]
