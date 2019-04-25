Kejriwal releases party manifesto titled 'Lekar Rahenge Poorn Rajya'

New Delhi, Apr 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) manifesto, on Thursday. The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi.

The AAP manifesto titled 'Lekar Rahenge Poorn Rajya' (We Will Take Full Statehood), as the name suggests, primarily focuses on full statehood for Delhi.

"AAP will gain full statehood for Delhi and the seven seats of delhi will play a key role in forming the government at the Centre," said Kejriwal.

Party chief said the 2019 is all about saving Indian democracy and Constitution. "Today, India's unity is under threat. Thats why this year is not about any single party's manifesto but about saving the country from divisive forces," he said.

The party would also come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.

The constituency-wise manifesto would be released in the first week of May.

Seven candidates fielded by the AAP are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.