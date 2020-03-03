Guilty should be given strict punishment: Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting PM Modi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 03: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed about the communal violence that killed more than 40 people in the national capital. They also discussed the coronavirus infection.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "I told him that whoever is found guilty for violence in Delhi should be given the strictest punishment. Also, we discussed that we have to work together against coronavirus."

It can be seen that the two leaders are stressed over the measures taken to avoid any other riot in the capital.

Earlier, Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which the AAP chief said both of them had agreed that they will work together for the development of the national capital.

Had a very good and fruitful meeting: Kejriwal after meeting Union HM Amit Shah

The duration of the Shah-Kejriwal meeting at Shah's residence lasted 20 minutes. This meeting between the two leaders was for the first time since Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister of Delhi.

Out of 70 Assembly seats, the AAP won 62 seats while the BJP won eight Assembly constituencies.