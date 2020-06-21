  • search
    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: The national capital on Sunday celebrated the International Day of Yoga under the shadow of COVID-19, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal practicing 'asanas' at his residence, while several other city leaders performed yoga in small groups.

    Arvind Kejriwal performs yoga at official residence, Delhi BJP leaders practice asanas in groups

    The celebrations were muted this year in the city due to the coronavirus scare as compared to previous years when people in large numbers gathered at prominent places including India Gate lawns to participate in mass yoga sessions. The Delhi chief minister practised yoga at his official residence in the morning.

    In a tweet, Lt Governor Anil Baijal congratulated people on the International Day of Yoga and suggested people perform asanas at home maintaining social distancing in view of COVID-19. Delhi BJP leaders including its president Adesh Gupta performed yoga in various parts of the city and uploaded pictures on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Gupta practised yoga along with party workers and locals in Lodhi Gardens.

    "Due to corona we practised Yoga in limited numbers and maintaining social distancing, at Lodhi Gardens. Yoga provides physical and mental strength and we can fight corona pandemic by boosting our immunity," he said in a tweet.

    Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri practised Yoga with BJP workers at Hari Nagar Extension.

    International Yoga Day has received global acceptance due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Yoga has "incredible power" to strengthen immunity, he said. Other Delhi BJP leaders including national vice president and Delhi party incharge Shyam Jaju, MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari, organisation secretary Siddharthan, MLA Vijender Gupta too performed yoga in different parts of the city. Ramesh Bidhuri, a Yoga enthusiast himself, performed various asanas including Sirsasana (headstand), and also tweeted a video elaborating various benefits of these exercises.

