Arvind Kejriwal offers prayer at Hanuman Temple after AAP's victory

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 11: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia reached Hanuman Temple at Cannaught Place, Delhi to offer prayers on Tuesday after his prty won with mandate in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

After his party won with mandate Kejriwal thanked Delhi, his wife and Lord Hanuman. He also thanked the people of Delhi for giving us so much of love to him and hi party.

With a thank you to Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal to take oath on Valentines Day

He also said that this is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve the people for the next five years.

Kejriwal is likely to take oath on February 14, which is Valentines Day.